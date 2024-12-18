---

Terraform Proverbs for Clean, Maintainable Code

By Ronald Hightower

This concise guide to Terraform emphasizes simplicity, clarity, and maintainability. Key principles include versioning everything, creating reusable modules, and prioritizing descriptive outputs. It highlights practical tips such as using tags liberally, preferring positive variable names, and understanding the nuances of count vs. for_each.

Other best practices include trusting Terraform’s declarative nature, handling secrets securely, and upgrading configurations deliberately. Naming conventions (underscores over dashes) and leveraging locals for better readability round out the advice. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced user, these guidelines ensure your infrastructure-as-code remains efficient and user-friendly.

