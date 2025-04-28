ttyd: Share Your Linux Terminal on the Web Securely

ttyd is a lightweight, open-source command-line tool that enables you to share your Linux terminal session via a web browser. By using WebSockets, ttyd allows you to interact with the terminal remotely as if you were directly on the machine, making it ideal for remote administration, team collaboration, or educational demonstrations.

This tool wraps a terminal application (such as bash) and provides a simple, web-based interface accessible from any modern browser. With its ease of installation and customizable security features like basic authentication and SSL, ttyd is a powerful solution for accessing and sharing terminal sessions over the web.