TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen9 Embraces AMD: Efficiency Meets Elegance

A year ago, I transitioned from the TUXEDO Pulse 15 Gen2 with a Ryzen 7 5700U processor to the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 16 Gen8 with an Intel Core i7-13700H. While the InfinityBook Pro 16 is a powerful laptop, I, like many Linux users, increasingly value AMD processors for their strong Linux compatibility and focus on open-source development (Intel is busy with other things).

It seems TUXEDO Computers listened! They recently announced the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 – Gen9, offering an AMD variant for pre-order. Let’s delve into the key features of this exciting new Linux ultrabook!