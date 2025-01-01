---

Upscayl: AI-Powered Image Upscaling Tool for Linux

By TecMint

If you’re a Linux user who loves working with images, whether for personal projects, professional work, or just for fun, you might have encountered the challenge of low-resolution images.

Fortunately, there’s a powerful tool available to solve this problem: Upscayl, which is a free and open-source desktop application that offers a unique solution for enhancing image quality by upscaling low-resolution images to higher resolutions without losing too much detail.

In this blog post, we will explore what Upscayl is, how to install it on Linux, and how it can benefit your image editing workflow.

