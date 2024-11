Warehouse is a Flatpak manager that brings a GUI interface to the command-line functionalities typically offered by Flatpak.

Developed by FlatTool, it aims to simplify tasks like checking app details, managing remotes, and handling leftover data, making it an excellent tool for users who prefer visual interfaces or are new to Linux.

As a Flatpak-only tool, it brings much-needed usability to the flatpak ecosystem.