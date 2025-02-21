---

Home Blog

What is the ERR_CONNECTION_RESET Error and How to Fix It?

By RoseHosting

In this tutorial, we are going to explain what the ERR_CONNECTION_RESET error is and how to fix it. This issue occurs when the connection between the browser and the website (server) unexpectedly closes. The terminated connection is due to the server terminating the session before completing the data transfer. In other words, the browser sent a request to the server, and the server retrieved the website but terminated the session before the data was transmitted completely. Since the data is incomplete, the browser receives data that is not usable and displays the error.

In the following paragraphs, we will explain what exactly causes this error in the Chrome browser and what steps may be applied to fix it. Let’s get started!

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.