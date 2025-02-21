What is the ERR_CONNECTION_RESET Error and How to Fix It?

In this tutorial, we are going to explain what the ERR_CONNECTION_RESET error is and how to fix it. This issue occurs when the connection between the browser and the website (server) unexpectedly closes. The terminated connection is due to the server terminating the session before completing the data transfer. In other words, the browser sent a request to the server, and the server retrieved the website but terminated the session before the data was transmitted completely. Since the data is incomplete, the browser receives data that is not usable and displays the error.

In the following paragraphs, we will explain what exactly causes this error in the Chrome browser and what steps may be applied to fix it. Let’s get started!