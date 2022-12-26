10 Useful and Practical PostgreSQL Commands

In this tutorial, we are going to demonstrate 10 of the most useful and practical PostgreSQL commands in Linux using Ubuntu 22.04.

PostgreSQL is a very powerful object-relational database management system. It is SQL complained designed to handle many concurrent users and a range of workloads. PostgreSQL is compatible with different operating systems such as macOS, Windows, FreeBSD, and Linux, which this blog post will explain.

We will install PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 22.04, but you can choose any Linux distro you want. Let’s get started!