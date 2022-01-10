---

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 9th, 2022

By Marius Nestor

This week has been really great, a strong start for the Linux and Open Source ecosystem in 2022. We finally got the Linux Mint 20.3 release, which was promised to us on Christmas 2021 but it didn’t happen, we got a new Ubuntu Touch OTA update for our Linux phones, and we got a brand new Linux kernel to play with.

On top of that, there were new releases of the Ubuntu Deepin Remix, KaOS Linux, Clonezilla Live, and GeckoLinux distributions, as well as new updates for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment. Also, System76 teased us with a new Linux laptop and I show newcomers how to upgrade their Linux Mint installations.

