Basic and Most Useful ssh Client Commands for Linux

SSH is one of the main key services in Linux/Unix-based systems. SSH represents Secure Socket Shell. SSH protocol is used to access the remote server/system with an encrypted method of login using the default TCP/IP port 22 or a custom-based port number. This service is mainly used by System and Network Administrators to execute commands and manage servers/systems. We can also say SSH is a replacement for Telnet, rlogin, and rsh which is a completely insecure protocol to connect the system across the network.

This guide will help you on how to log in to the remote server (let’s say a Web Server) from your local system/host (client PC). All the below examples of ssh commands are tested on RHEL/CentOS 7.6. You can use the same guide for all the RHEL / CentOS / Fedora versions, but for other distros, there might be a small type of difference in using it. Therefore, it is highly recommended to read the guidelines.