Cloud Security Pen Testing: Everything You Need to Know

Cloud security pen testing is a process of verifying the security of cloud-based systems and applications. Cloud service providers offer customers a great degree of flexibility, scalability, and economies of scale, but with this comes new risks and threats that must be evaluated. With cloud security pen testing you will be able to identify and mitigate these dangers.

In the following article, we will discuss the benefits of cloud security pen testing, its types, scopes, how it differs from standard penetration testing, best practices, and more!