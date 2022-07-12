---

Home Security

Cloud Security Pen Testing: Everything You Need to Know

By Varsha Paul

Cloud security pen testing is a process of verifying the security of cloud-based systems and applications. Cloud service providers offer customers a great degree of flexibility, scalability, and economies of scale, but with this comes new risks and threats that must be evaluated. With cloud security pen testing you will be able to identify and mitigate these dangers.

In the following article, we will discuss the benefits of cloud security pen testing, its types, scopes, how it differs from standard penetration testing, best practices, and more!

 

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.