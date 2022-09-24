Common Linux Security Issues You Should Monitor

Linux is one of the best operating systems and has provided its services to its users for 30 years now. It is currently rated as the most powerful operating system. This is because it has more users than Windows and the cloud platform for Microsoft. Many users have left windows and are now using Linux because of security threats and vulnerabilities. For a long time, Linux has been more secure than other operating systems, but do you think there are no threats?

Here, we have listed some of the Linux security threats you should consider.