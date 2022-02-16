---

Detecting Log4Shell with Wazuh

By Rizwan

Recently, a zero-day vulnerability dubbed Log4Shell with CVE CVE-2021-44228 was detected in Apache’s Log4J 2 that allows malicious actors to launch Remote Code Execution (RCE) attacks. This means that an assailant can remotely send commands to a server running vulnerable applications.

The key to combating the current wave of attacks is early detection of the vulnerability for immediate patching, and constant monitoring of all assets to identify when there is an attempt to exploit this vulnerability.

We will be looking at how Wazuh can help with the monitoring and detection of this vulnerability in the following story.

