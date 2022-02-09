DietPi Releases a New Version 8.1

DietPi is a lightweight Debian-based Linux distribution for SBCs and server systems, with the option to install desktop environments, too. It ships as a minimal image but allows a complete installation and ready-to-use software stacks with a set of console-based shell dialogs and scripts.

A new image for Hardkernel’s Odroid N2(+) SBC has been generated, which is now based on the mainline kernel Linux 5.10, built by Armbian, updated to next LTS 5.15 soon.

A new image generation method, powered by debootstrap and own U-Boot configurations, allows for cleaner and more consistent U-Boot based SBC images in the future.

The DietPi drive manager and backup tools received enhanced dialogs and process indications.

The DietPi software installation tool got some general enhancements regarding cgroups for container platforms like Docker, K3s and the upcoming MicroK8s, as well as IPv6 and nf_tables support for iptables, used by VPN servers, WiFi and Tor hotspot implementations.