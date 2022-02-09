DietPi Releases a New Version 8.1

DietPi is a lightweight Debian-based Linux distribution for SBCs and server systems, with the option to install desktop environments, too. It ships as a minimal image but allows a complete installation and ready-to-use software stacks with a set of console-based shell dialogs and scripts.
- A new image for Hardkernel’s Odroid N2(+) SBC has been generated, which is now based on the mainline kernel Linux 5.10, built by Armbian, updated to next LTS 5.15 soon.
- A new image generation method, powered by debootstrap and own U-Boot configurations, allows for cleaner and more consistent U-Boot based SBC images in the future.
- The DietPi drive manager and backup tools received enhanced dialogs and process indications.
- The DietPi software installation tool got some general enhancements regarding cgroups for container platforms like Docker, K3s and the upcoming MicroK8s, as well as IPv6 and nf_tables support for iptables, used by VPN servers, WiFi and Tor hotspot implementations.