elementary OS 6.1 “Jólnir” Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Dubbed “Jólnir,” elementary OS 6.1 comes more than four months after elementary OS 6 “Odin” and it’s built on top of the Ubuntu 20.04.3 point release of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) long-term supported operating system series and powered by Linux kernel 5.11.

Highlights of elementary OS 6.1 include a redesigned quick window switcher (Alt+Tab) that no longer relies on the dock to switch between apps (you can see in action below), animated dialogs, improved File Chooser portal, a new App Chooser, as well as a much-improved dark style.