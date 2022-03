Fedora 36 is due for release soon, but what are some of the features that you can expect with it? And, when is it releasing?

As per the official schedule, the early release date for Fedora 36 beta is March 15, 2022. And, the delayed date (in case) for Fedora 36 beta is March 22, 2022.

Once the public beta testing is complete, the final release can be expected on April 19, 2022. In case of a delay, the release date will be pushed to April 26, 2022.