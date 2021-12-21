---

Home Developer

GCompris 2.0 Educational Software for Kids Brings New and Improved Activities

By Marius Nestor

GCompris is one of the oldest and most popular open-source educational software suites for GNU/Linux distributions, and the new release, GCompris 2.0, is here to provide even more hours of fun and entertainment for your children.

Highlights of GCompris 2.0 include several new activities, such as Baby Mouse for helping children interact with a computer for the first time, Oware as traditional African strategy game, Positions to help children learn the terms that describe an object’s relative position, and Ordering Sentences for helping children practice reading and grammar by sorting out parts of a sentence.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.