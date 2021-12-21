GCompris 2.0 Educational Software for Kids Brings New and Improved Activities

GCompris is one of the oldest and most popular open-source educational software suites for GNU/Linux distributions, and the new release, GCompris 2.0, is here to provide even more hours of fun and entertainment for your children.

Highlights of GCompris 2.0 include several new activities, such as Baby Mouse for helping children interact with a computer for the first time, Oware as traditional African strategy game, Positions to help children learn the terms that describe an object’s relative position, and Ordering Sentences for helping children practice reading and grammar by sorting out parts of a sentence.