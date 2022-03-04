Getting Things GNOME 0.6 Personal Productivity App Released with New CalDAV Sync Backend

Coming about 11 months after Getting Things GNOME 0.5, the Getting Things GNOME 0.6 release is here to introduce a new synchronization backend that supports CalDAV server synchronization across your multiple computers, a new plugin to add game-like elements to the app, as well as a revamped tag editor.

There are also the usual improvements to make Getting Things GNOME more stable and reliable when adding parent or child tasks, when marking recurrent tasks as done, as well as when deleting multiple tasks at once, especially when you have a huge list of opened tasks.