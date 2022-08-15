HBud – Simple Audio and Video Player

HBud is billed as a simple music/video/karaoke app. It’s written in Python, uses GTK4 for its GUI framework, and GStreamer for its multimedia backend. HBud is published under an open source license.

Linux has a myriad of multimedia playback software available with a truly impressive range of dedicated music players, dedicated video players, as well as tools that do both competently. The field is exceptionally fierce.

We are always on the look out for new projects. With frameworks that provide a lot of the multimedia grunt functionality, the barriers of entry for newcomers isn’t that steep. That’s one of the many virtues of open source software; there’s a superb base of libraries and frameworks for any budding developer to tap into.