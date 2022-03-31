How to Create & Manage Loop Devices(Virtual Block) on Linux

When you run the lsblk -l or df -h command to list out the available block/storage devices, you may find the /dev/loop filesystem, especially if you are using the Snap package manager, and it’s quite common to find in Ubuntu distributions.

If you are keen on knowing what loop devices are and how to mount and unmount them from the system, then this article will be enough for you because it will cover all the necessary aspects of loop devices, like how to create a loop device, loop filesystem, mounting, and unmounting steps.