In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Visual Studio Code on Fedora 40. Visual Studio Code, often abbreviated as VS Code, is a powerful and versatile code editor developed by Microsoft.

Despite its name, it’s not just limited to Visual Studio or Microsoft technologies. VS Code has gained immense popularity among developers across various platforms, including Linux, Windows, and macOS, due to its rich feature set, extensive customization options, and vibrant ecosystem of extensions.