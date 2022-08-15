How to Integrate ONLYOFFICE in WordPress for Document Editing

It’s no secret that WordPress is one of the most popular content management systems for websites and blogs all over the Internet. In fact, 43% of the web is built on the WordPress platform.

Popularity is not only caused by the powerful blog publishing and website-building features offered by the content management system. Plugins and themes also play an important role in making WordPress a preferred choice for blog owners and web developers.

Here’s how to integrate your instance of ONLYOFFICE with WordPress for the ultimate document editing workflow for your website.