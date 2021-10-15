Docker is an open-source application that provides lightweight operating-system-level virtualization through the use of containers. Learn how to set environment variables in Docker here.

It is a kind of virtualization technology that is specially designed to easily develop and deploy applications inside of neatly packaged virtual containerized environments. Docker containers are, in essence, a set of software packages that run as one application that’s isolated from others. We can deploy it to any machine without any compatibility issues. By using this, the software stays system-agnostic, simpler to use, and easy to maintain.