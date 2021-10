Put simply, libcamera is a library that handles acquiring, configuring and capturing frames from a camera. Camera pipelines have become increasingly complex, and traditionally this complexity has been exposed by the kernel through the V4L2 APIs, for applications to deal with directly. libcamera is the layer in-between V4L2 and the application so that camera handling can become simple. Here’s a look at recent work to improve testing in libcamera and automating it through KernelCI.