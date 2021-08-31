---

“Linux Does Not Need Antivirus or Firewall” : Myth or Truth?

By LinuxStoney

Most Linux users have this question on their minds.

“Linux does not need antivirus or firewall. Myth or truth?”

Currently, the greatest dangers to which we expose ourselves when connecting to the Internet are viruses and malware. To avoid problems, especially when using a Windows PC, installation of an antivirus and firewall can prevent infection of the computer as much as possible. On the other hand, on computers with a Linux operating system, it has always been said that they never need antivirus or firewall. But is it still the case?

