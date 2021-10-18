---

Home Developer

Linux Kernel Concurrency Cheat Sheet

By Sergio

Navigating Linux kernel APIs can be very time-consuming, so Linux ksplice guru Vegard Nossum put together a very handy time-saving cheat sheet to help traversing Linux kernel concurrency primitives.

As a child, I spent countless hours playing games on my Nintendo Game Boy. As I grew older and started programming in QBasic on MS-DOS, I also got curious about how Game Boy games worked.

At that time, I didn’t yet have an Internet connection at home, but I spent a lot of time at my parents’ workplaces after school, where I had access to the Internet. I would frequently bring stacks of floppies and load them up with anything I could download — QBasic programs, shareware, and all the programming tutorials and documentation I could find.

One of the things I found was the “Nintendo GameBoy Crib Sheet” by Justin “Otaku No” Lloyd. The Crib Sheet is a 4-page document, meant to be printed, that is packed with information about Game Boy assembly programming — instructions, opcodes, memory maps, IO registers, etc. At the time, I didn’t really understand a lot of it, but I marveled at it and treasured it.

My dad worked at a printing business, so he had the equipment to print the Crib Sheet in A3 (roughly “Tabloid/Ledger” in US paper sizes), two-sided and in color, and laminate it.

I eventually learned how to program the Game Boy, largely helped by my printed and laminated Crib Sheet.

Since then, I’ve had a bit of a soft spot for cheat sheets. They’re not for everybody, and that’s fine. To me, there is something magical about seeing the essence of something distilled down to a tightly packed overview that fits in your hands.

That’s why I decided to make one for Linux kernel concurrency primitives (click on the preview to download the PDF):

In some places, you’ll see some circled, colored number references. Those refer to potential variants of a function, and the variants are usually listed just below the table of functions.

This cheat sheet is necessarily incomplete — Linux kernel APIs are too numerous and diverse to be able to include every detail. I consider the cheat sheet to be a handy reference and a good starting point for exploring the APIs.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.