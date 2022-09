Ubuntu 22.10 is due out on October 20th, 2022, and if you’re wondering which kernel version the upcoming Ubuntu release will ship with by default, let me tell you that the Kinetic Kudu will be powered by Linux kernel 5.19.

This is quite great news for Ubuntu users wanting to try the Kinetic Kudu release later this fall because they will enjoy better hardware support thanks to the numerous new and updated drivers included in the Linux 5.19 kernel.