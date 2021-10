The author of mitmproxy, a tool for analyzing HTTP / HTTPS traffic, drew attention to the appearance of a fork of his project in the Python Package Index (PyPI) directory. The fork was distributed under the similar name mitmproxy2 and the non-existent version 8.0.1 (current release of mitmproxy 7.0.4) with the expectation that inattentive users will perceive the package as a new version of the main project (typosquatting) and wish to try the new version.

Link to Article : https://www.itsfoss.net/malicious-packages-mitmproxy2-and-mitmproxy-iframe-removed-from-pypi-directory/