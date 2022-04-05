---

Home Developer

MangoPi’s New Hardware is Smaller than an SD Card

By Gagan Mishra

The world is moving toward nanotechnology. Did anyone ever think that we could use computers the size of an SD card, which we use in DSLRs to capture photos? The first IBM hard disk stored 3.75 MB of data, and metaphorically, it was compared to approximately the size of two medium-sized refrigerators.

Recently, MangoPI SBC shared an image on Twitter where they compared their product with the size of SD card, and the new hardware of MangoPi is smaller than an SD card. Surprisingly, it’s running on Tina-Linux.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.