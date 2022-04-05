MangoPi’s New Hardware is Smaller than an SD Card

The world is moving toward nanotechnology. Did anyone ever think that we could use computers the size of an SD card, which we use in DSLRs to capture photos? The first IBM hard disk stored 3.75 MB of data, and metaphorically, it was compared to approximately the size of two medium-sized refrigerators.

Recently, MangoPI SBC shared an image on Twitter where they compared their product with the size of SD card, and the new hardware of MangoPi is smaller than an SD card. Surprisingly, it’s running on Tina-Linux.