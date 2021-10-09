There are tons of open-source network monitoring tools available for the Linux operating systems on the web. For example, you can use the
iftop command to monitor bandwidth usage, the
netstat command, or
ss command to see reports on interface statistics. Or use the
top command to watch running process on your system.
Nethogs – Monitor Linux Network Traffic Usage Per Process
