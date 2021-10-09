---

Home Developer

Nethogs – Monitor Linux Network Traffic Usage Per Process

By Tecmint

There are tons of open-source network monitoring tools available for the Linux operating systems on the web. For example, you can use the iftop command to monitor bandwidth usage, the netstat command, or ss command to see reports on interface statistics. Or use the top command to watch running process on your system.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.