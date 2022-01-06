---

PATCH NOW: New Ubuntu Linux Kernel Security Updates Fix 9 Vulnerabilities

By Marius Nestor

These new Linux kernel security updates are here a little over a month after the previous ones, which addressed six vulnerabilities, and they’re available for Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), Ubuntu 21.04 (Hisute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), as well as the Ubuntu 16.04 and 14.04 ESM releases.

Patched in this new kernel security updates are CVE-2021-4002, a security flaw affecting all aforementioned Ubuntu releases and discovered by Nadav Amit in Linux kernel’s hugetlb implementation. This leak could allow a local attacker to alter data from other processes that use huge pages.

