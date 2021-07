The PineTime is a free and open-source smartwatch capable of running custom-built open operating systems. It has a 1.3-inch capacitive IPS display, a 180 mAh battery, and an ARM Cortex-M4F processor that runs at up to 64 MHz. PineTime is available from the Pine64 Store for $27.

