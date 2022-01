Probably the main attraction is PINE64’s PineBook Pro ARM laptop, which now has official postmarketOS images with different interfaces, including the KDE Plasma and GNOME desktops, as well as Sway, Phosh, and Console interfaces.

postmarketOS 21.12 ships with the usual mobile-optimized Phosh (GNOME), KDE Plasma Mobile, and Sxmo interfaces. As expected, these have been updated to support the latest and greatest upstream releases.