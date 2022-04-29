Pros and Cons of Using React Native for Mobile Development

Versatility is at the core of React Native’s function as an open-source User Interface software framework with its capability of developing applications for multiple operating systems. React Native does this by allowing developers to utilise Reactjs with native platform capabilities.

One of the things that make React Native a viable framework is its API which makes applications stable. Being its key strength, it helps in achieving the primary goal of ironing out the kinks or possible issues in application development.

However, these advancements do not spare React Native from the need for improvement. To fairly assess its potential, here is a rundown of the pros and cons of developing through the framework.