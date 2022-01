After more than half a year of development, qBittorrent 4.4 is finally and it’s the first stable release of popular BitTorrent client to offer a pre-compiled binary in the AppImage universal binary format for GNU/Linux distributions.

The good news is that it’s now a lot easier to run qBittorrent on your favorite distro. Created on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, the AppImage doesn’t require installation and uses the latest versions of the Qt 6, libtorrent, Boost, and OpenSSL libraries.