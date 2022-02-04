---

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.7 Released with New Advanced Settings, Zstd Support, and More

By Marius Nestor

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.7 follows hot on the hills of the stable release of the 64-bit Raspberry Pi OS and introduces support for downloading and flashing all variants of Raspberry Pi OS 64-bit, though the 32-bit variant remains the recommended one for now.

Several new advanced settings are present in this update, such as support for the cloudinit format used by the Ubuntu Server operating system, support for specifying a username, support for hidden Wi-Fi SSIDs, support for multi-line authorized_keys, as well as the ability to set username and password separately from SSH.

