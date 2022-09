We reduced power consumption from the BIOS in the previous article in this series. And we’re using GNOME’s Balanced power saving mode. What else is next?

Let’s try PowerTOP, software that displays data about the power use of a Linux system. What piqued our interest is that the software analyzes power issues and offers optimization suggestions. Let’s see what it suggests.

PowerTOP is available from the repositories of all main Linux distros, so installing it on your system is straightforward.