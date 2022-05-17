Status of Wayland Support in NVIDIA Drivers

Aaron Plattner, one of the lead developers of NVIDIA’s proprietary drivers, posted the status of Wayland protocol support in the R515 driver testing branch, for which NVIDIA provided the source code for all kernel-level components. It is noted that in a number of areas support for the Wayland protocol in the NVIDIA driver has not yet reached parity with support for X11. At the same time, the lag is associated with both problems in NVIDIA driver, as well as with the general limitations of the Wayland protocol and composite servers based on it.