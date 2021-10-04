The October 2021 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the October 2021 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community.

The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the October 2021 issue:

* Customize Your Next Google Search

* Inkscape Tutorial: Common Inkscape Mistakes

* Short Topix: Epik Data Breach Impacts Millions, Customers & Non-Customers Alike

* The Road Towards A Free Ebook Reader

* Repo Review: Bookworm

* Recording Audio Easily On PCLinuxOS

* PCLinuxOS Bonus Recipe Corner: Brown Sugar Meatloaf

* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.