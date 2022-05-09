The Sixth Version of Patches for the Linux Kernel with Support for the Rust Language

Miguel Ojeda, author of the Rust-for-Linux, proposed the release of v6 components for Rust device driver development for Linux kernel developers to consider.

This is the seventh edition of the patches, taking into account the first version, published without a version number. Rust support is considered experimental, but is already included in the linux-next branch and mature enough to start working on creating abstraction layers over kernel subsystems, as well as writing drivers and modules. The development is funded by Google and the ISRG (Internet Security Research Group), which is the founder of the Let’s Encrypt project and promotes HTTPS and the development of technologies to increase the security of the Internet.