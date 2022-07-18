---

Home Developer

Tor Browser 11.5 Adds Censorship Detection & Circumvention, HTTPS-Only Mode by Default

By Marius Nestor

It’s been a year since the release of Tor Browser 10.5, which introduced Wayland support, an improved UX for connecting to Tor, as well as better support for censored users, and now Tor Browser 11.5 is here with another set of exciting new features and enhancements.

Tor Browser 11.5 builds upon the features introduced in Tor Browser 10.5 and adds automatic censorship detection and circumvention via a new feature called Connection Assist, which automatically applies the best bridge configuration for your location to circumvent censorship of the Tor Network.

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.