Tor Browser 11.5 Adds Censorship Detection & Circumvention, HTTPS-Only Mode by Default

It’s been a year since the release of Tor Browser 10.5, which introduced Wayland support, an improved UX for connecting to Tor, as well as better support for censored users, and now Tor Browser 11.5 is here with another set of exciting new features and enhancements.

Tor Browser 11.5 builds upon the features introduced in Tor Browser 10.5 and adds automatic censorship detection and circumvention via a new feature called Connection Assist, which automatically applies the best bridge configuration for your location to circumvent censorship of the Tor Network.