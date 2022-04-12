tpp: Linux Command Line Presentation Tool

---

There is no need to install tons of software in order to create a nice and informative presentation. tpp, which stands for Text Presentation Program is a simple to use command line presentation tool which allows you to create a fancy text-based slide show presentation and share it with your colleagues or students as an ordinary ASCII text file. tpp utilizes ncurses, and it supports colors, slide-in, source code output, animated command-line execution, and a real-time command executions all available from within your terminal.

