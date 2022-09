Just a day after the release of Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS, which ships with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS by default, a new kernel update is now available to address several security issues, including CVE-2022-1729, a race condition discovered by Norbert Slusarek in the perf subsystem that could allow a privileged local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code.