Using PipeWire, WirePlumber, and a Raspberry Pi, you can create an audio bridge between a Bluetooth device and an analog speaker system, breathing new life into your old speakers. Here’s how!

Editor’s Note: I’ve done this, adding a DAC from Hifiberry to the Pi, then connecting to a powered sub with speaker system. It thumps and switches seamlessly between mobile phone, tablet, and laptop. I absolutely recommend giving this a try over the long holiday weekend in the U.S. –WW