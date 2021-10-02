Valve Releases Proton 6.3-7 with Support for Life is Strange: True Colors, DXVK 1.9.2

Coming about five weeks after Proton 6.3-6, the Proton 6.3-7 release is here to add support for the Life is Strange: True Colors, Quake Champions, Divinity: Original Sin 2, eFootball PES 2021, EVERSLAUGHT VR, as well as WRC (World Rally Championship) 8, 9 and 10 video games.

This means that you’ll now be able to play these games on your Linux-powered computer using the new Proton version. However, it should be noted the fact that the Quake Champions and Divinity: Original Sin 2 games will apparently brake after a game update, so you shouldn’t update them yet.