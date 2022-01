What is LAMP? LAMP stands for Linux, Apache, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP. It is an acronym for a Linux/Unix server with Apache as the server engine, MySQL/MariaDB as the database engine, and PHP as the primary server-side script language.

It is also known as LAMP Stack. Usually, LAMP Stack is selected for the construction and development of high-performance websites. Read on to learn about the advantages of using LAMP in web development.