World-famous GTK themes for Linux

Have you ever wondered about the most popular GTK themes for Linux? The themes, that are famous around the world? The themes that people use no matter where they live? Users can be from India, The United States, Russia, Brazil, France, Spain, Japan, or from some other country.

So don’t you wanna know what are the famous Linux GTK themes among them!

To answer that curiosity, I have written this article. Below you will find the top 5 GTK themes for Linux which are being used by users around the earth. So let’s get started!