---

Home Developer

World-famous GTK themes for Linux

By Takshak Rajput

Have you ever wondered about the most popular GTK themes for Linux? The themes, that are famous around the world? The themes that people use no matter where they live? Users can be from India, The United States, Russia, Brazil, France, Spain, Japan, or from some other country.

So don’t you wanna know what are the famous Linux GTK themes among them!

To answer that curiosity, I have written this article. Below you will find the top 5 GTK themes for Linux which are being used by users around the earth. So let’s get started!

Complete Story
Previous article
Next article

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.