Zorin OS Lite 16.1 – An Ultimate Linux Desktop with Windows Feel

By Tecmint

Since Linux is founded in 1991, Linux is transformed into a mature operating system, a ready-to-use operating system even for people that have never touched a computer before. Linux at the beginning only had Command Line Interface (CLI). Over time, Linux begins to have a Graphical User Interface (GUI).

Zorin OS is one of the main Linux distributions out there that serves an audience beyond the traditional Linux nerd subset. Zorin OS is generally one of the more direct efforts in the Linux ecosystem with options that are geared toward users of different levels.

In this specific case, Zorin OS is targeting those transitioning from Windows or who want a bit of both worlds. It should come as no surprise that Zorin OS is known for its slick and modern interface.

To reduce the high learning curve, now we have Zorin OS.

