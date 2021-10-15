---

KaOS 2021.10 Is Here as One of the First Linux Distros to Ship with KDE Plasma 5.23 Desktop

By Marius Nestor

In celebration of KDE’s 25th anniversary, the KaOS developers release KaOS 2021.10 with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment series, which also landed today. This makes KaOS one of the first GNU/Linux distributions to ship with KDE Plasma 5.23, following close on the heels of KDE neon.

Therefore, if you want to install and use the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment on your personal computer right now, you can either download the KDE neon 20211014 release if you like Ubuntu-based distributions, or KaOS 2021.10 if you want an Arch Linux-inspired but independent distro. Both offer a rolling-release model where you install once and receive updates forever, including new KDE Plasma versions.

