Managing a server is certainly not an easy job, especially for beginners. If you are busy managing various technical matters manually, then cron jobs are an excellent solution. Cron jobs are a feature in Linux OS that can help you automate the tasks on a server easily. In this article, we invite you to learn what a crond or cron daemon is, what cronjob is, its basic commands, and how to use crontab.

Link to Article : https://www.rosehosting.com/blog/crond-daemon-to-execute-scheduled-commands/