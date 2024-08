Mirroring refers to displaying a device’s screen on another device’s display in real-time. It is a handy feature whether you are troubleshooting issues, presenting, playing games, or wanting to enjoy your media on a bigger screen.

While Android users benefit from multiple ways of mirroring their screens on Ubuntu, Apple users lack that leverage. So, in this how-to guide, we will demonstrate step-by-step how to mirror your iPhone/iPad screen on an Ubuntu desktop without any hassles.